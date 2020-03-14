UrduPoint.com
Canada Cruise Ship Season Suspended Until End Of June - Transport Minister

Canada Cruise Ship Season Suspended Until End of June - Transport Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Canada's cruise ship season, which commences at the beginning of April, will be suspended through the end of June, Canadian transport minister Marc Garneau said in a statement on Friday.

"As a response to COVID-19 [novel coronavirus], the government of Canada will defer the start of the cruise ship season in Canada, from April 2, 2020, to July 1, 2020, at the earliest. This deferral will apply to cruise ships capable of carrying more than 500 passengers and crew members," the statement said.

Garneau said the government had no other choice but to proceed with suspending the cruise season in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam issued an advisory urging people avoid cruises amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The advisory followed the quarantine of two Princess Cruises - the Grand Princess and Diamond Princess - and the emergency evacuation of hundreds of Canadians via chartered aircraft.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. So far, the total number of confirmed infection cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with a death toll of more than 4,720. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

