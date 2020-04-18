Canada Day Celebrations to Proceed 'Virtually' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Heritage Minister

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The holiday commemorating the union of colonies into what is now Canada will be celebrated virtually on July 1 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault announced on Friday.

"In light of the current and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Canada and around the world, our government has decided to celebrate Canada Day differently this year, in a way that will allow us to come together virtually to share our pride in being Canadian," Guilbeault said.

The Heritage Minister said his department is working with artists and others on a virtual program that Canadians can enjoy on July 1.

Canada Day is celebrates the enactment of the British North America Act, which unified the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick into one nation.

