Canada Defense Chief Briefs Austin on F-35 Purchase, NORAD Modernization - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Canada's defense chief Anita Anand briefed by telephone US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Ottawa's F-35 fighter jet purchase and progress on NORAD modernization, the Department of National Defense (DND) said.

Ottawa announced on Monday that it picked US defense contractor Lockheed Martin as a preferred bidder to supply 88 new F-35 fighter jets to replace Canada's aging fleet.

"Minister Anand updated Secretary Austin on Canada's Future Fighter Capability Project, and in particular, the Government of Canada's decision to enter the finalization phase of the procurement process with Lockheed Martin and the United States government for 88 new F-35 fighter aircraft," DND said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anand told Austin that the order, reported to cost Canada between $11.2 billion and $14.2 billion, is the most "significant investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years" and boosts the country's ability to contribute to NATO and NORAD.

Canada's defense minister in the call reaffirmed Ottawa's commitment to NORAD modernization and condemned Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.