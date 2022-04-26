Canada Defense Minister to Visit US, Germany to Discuss Support for Ukraine - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Canada's defense chief Anita Anand will visit Germany and the United States this week to discuss providing additional support for Ukraine, the Department of National Defense said on Monday.

"Anita Anand, Minister of National Defense, Chief of Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre and Deputy Minister of National Defense Bill Matthews will travel to Germany," Department of National Defense said in a statement.

The Canadian delegation will participate in meetings of the so-called Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The US Defense Department has claimed that the gathering is not a NATO meeting, despite being attended by many of the alliance's members.

Anand will then travel to the United States for her first official visit to Washington as Canada's defense chief, where she will discuss further military support for Ukraine as well as the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).