UrduPoint.com

Canada Delivers Armored Vehicles To Haiti To Combat Crime - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Canadian Armed Forces have delivered armored vehicles to Haiti to combat gang violence against Haitian citizens, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and the Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announced that the Canadian Armed Forces have airlifted vital, Haitian-purchased armoured vehicles to Haiti," the statement said.

It noted that the Canadian authorities were responding to Haiti's request for help against the backdrop of an escalation of violence in the country. Armored vehicles were handed over to the Haitian National Police, and will be used in the fight against criminal gangs.

"Canada continues to support the restoration of peace and security for the Haitian people. Delivery of these Haitian-purchased armoured vehicles will assist the efforts of the Haitian National Police to deliver critically-needed humanitarian assistance and prevent further criminal acts of violence," Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

In October, 2022, the United States and Canada already delivered armored vehicles and other security equipment to Haiti to help local authorities in the fight against gang violence amid a grave humanitarian crisis.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

