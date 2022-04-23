Canada Delivers New Artillery to Ukraine, Including M777 Howitzers - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Canada delivered artillery and ammunition to Ukrainian forces as committed by the Trudeau government, including M777 howitzers, the Canadian Department of National Defense said on Friday.

"As the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, committed earlier this week, Canada has provided heavy artillery to the Security Forces of Ukraine, as Ukraine has requested.

To this end, Canada has now delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to the Security Forces of Ukraine, in conjunction with our American Allies," the Department of National Defense said in a press release.

Canada also provided Ukraine with a significant amount of Carl Gustaf anti-armor munitions as was requested by Kiev, the release added.