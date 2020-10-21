Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) ruled on Wednesday to deny former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to have the deportation proceedings against him dismissed

"The application to dismiss the Minister [of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness's] allegations of inadmissibility is denied," an IRB adjudicator ruled.

"I find that the ID does have jurisdiction to issue a deportation order if Mr. Oberlander is found to be inadmissible on the grounds alleged."