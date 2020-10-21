UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Denies Ex-Nazi Oberlander's Bid To Dismiss Deportation Proceedings - Ruling

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Canada Denies Ex-Nazi Oberlander's Bid to Dismiss Deportation Proceedings - Ruling

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) ruled on Wednesday to deny former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to have the deportation proceedings against him dismissed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) ruled on Wednesday to deny former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to have the deportation proceedings against him dismissed.

"The application to dismiss the Minister [of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness's] allegations of inadmissibility is denied," an IRB adjudicator ruled.

"I find that the ID does have jurisdiction to issue a deportation order if Mr. Oberlander is found to be inadmissible on the grounds alleged."

Related Topics

Canada Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

12 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

5 seconds ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

7 seconds ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

11 seconds ago

COVID-19 reversed economic achievements of Govt: H ..

3 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.