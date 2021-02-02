UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Denounces Jihadist Attack In Somalia, Expresses Condolences To Affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Canada Denounces Jihadist Attack in Somalia, Expresses Condolences to Affected Families

The Canadian government has decried the recent terror act in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, which reportedly left at least 17 people dead, and expressed condolences to the victims' relatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Canadian government has decried the recent terror act in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, which reportedly left at least 17 people dead, and expressed condolences to the victims' relatives.

The assault, comprising a car bomb blast and a shooting, occurred on Sunday in the Afrik Hotel, known to be frequently visited by officials, when a vehicle loaded with explosive devices hit the hotel's entrance gate, followed by a gunfire attack, as a group of Islamist militants then stormed the building, opening fire at people inside.

"Canada strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Mogadishu, #Somalia. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those who have lost loved ones. Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Somalia," the government tweeted early on Tuesday.

During the clashes with terrorists, the Somalian troops managed to rescue some people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general. Al-Shabab, a terrorist organization operating in East Africa and linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Army Bomb Blast Russia Canada Hotel Vehicle Car Mogadishu Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

55 seconds ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

2 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

2 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.