Canada Denounces Jihadist Attack in Somalia, Expresses Condolences to Affected Families

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Canadian government has decried the recent terror act in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, which reportedly left at least 17 people dead, and expressed condolences to the victims' relatives.

The assault, comprising a car bomb blast and a shooting, occurred on Sunday in the Afrik Hotel, known to be frequently visited by officials, when a vehicle loaded with explosive devices hit the hotel's entrance gate, followed by a gunfire attack, as a group of Islamist militants then stormed the building, opening fire at people inside.

"Canada strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Mogadishu, #Somalia. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those who have lost loved ones. Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Somalia," the government tweeted early on Tuesday.

During the clashes with terrorists, the Somalian troops managed to rescue some people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general. Al-Shabab, a terrorist organization operating in East Africa and linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the attack.