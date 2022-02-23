Canada Deploying Additional 460 Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Canada will deploy up to 460 additional troops to Eastern Europe amid escalating tension following Russia's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Today, I am authorizing a deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance," Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.

The deployment will include added troops in Latvia as well as the movement of a Canadian frigate and patrol aircraft to the region, Trudeau said.