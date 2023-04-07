Canada Deploys Aircraft to Japan to Help Implement N. Korea Sanctions - Defense Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Canada is deploying an air detachment to Japan to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defense, announced the deployment of a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora Air Detachment under Operation (Op) NEON, to Japan," the release said on Thursday. "Op NEON is the Canadian Armed Forces contribution to the multinational effort to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions imposed against North Korea."

The CP-140 Aurora, for a period of about six weeks, the release added, will monitor for suspected sanctions evasion activities, especially ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the UNSC.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered an increase in production of nuclear weapons to bolster his country's arsenal amid tensions in the region, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on March 28. North Korea has accused the US and South Korea of escalating tensions through military drills and vowed to respond, according to KCNA.

The UN Security Council last month blocked a joint Chinese-Russian draft resolution calling for a political diplomatic settlement with North Korea.