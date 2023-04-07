Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Canada Deploys Aircraft To Japan To Help Implement N. Korea Sanctions - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Canada Deploys Aircraft to Japan to Help Implement N. Korea Sanctions - Defense Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Canada is deploying an air detachment to Japan to support the implementation of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defense, announced the deployment of a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora Air Detachment under Operation (Op) NEON, to Japan," the release said on Thursday. "Op NEON is the Canadian Armed Forces contribution to the multinational effort to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions imposed against North Korea."

The CP-140 Aurora, for a period of about six weeks, the release added, will monitor for suspected sanctions evasion activities, especially ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the UNSC.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered an increase in production of nuclear weapons to bolster his country's arsenal amid tensions in the region, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on March 28. North Korea has accused the US and South Korea of escalating tensions through military drills and vowed to respond, according to KCNA.

The UN Security Council last month blocked a joint Chinese-Russian draft resolution calling for a political diplomatic settlement with North Korea.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Canada Nuclear Aurora Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong March Arsenal

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.