Canada Deportation Hearing For Ex-Nazi Begins, Defense Seeks To Conduct Hearing In Private
Tue 07th September 2021
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander by Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) have begun on Tuesday.
The defense has put forward a motion to conduct the deportation proceedings against the former death squad member in private, Karen Greenwood, Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) Immigration Division said.