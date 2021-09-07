Canada Deportation Hearing for Ex-Nazi Begins, Defense Seeks to Conduct Hearing in Private

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander by Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) have begun on Tuesday.

The defense has put forward a motion to conduct the deportation proceedings against the former death squad member in private, Karen Greenwood, Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) Immigration Division said.