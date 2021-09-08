UrduPoint.com

Canada Deportation Hearing For Ex-Nazi Oberlander Resumes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:12 PM

Deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander by Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) resumed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander by Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) resumed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, on the first day of the four-day hearing, the defense introduced a motion to conduct the admissibility hearing against the former death squad member in private, barring members of the media and public from observing the proceedings. However, IRB Immigration Division member Karen Greenwood dismissed the motion put forth by Oberlander, the immigration board's spokesperson said in a statement to reporters.

The 96-year-old Oberlander has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017 and Canada's Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.

