Canada Designates 2 Far-Right Groups, IS Offshoot, 1 Person as Terrorists - Minister

The Canadian government has designated three groups and an individual as terrorist entities among which are two far-right collectives and an Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) offshoot in Africa, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday

"Today, we are announcing the addition of four new entities - three groups and one individual - to the list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code [of Canada]," Blair said in a press briefing.

The list includes the Three Percenters and Aryan Strikeforce far-right groups active in North America, the Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of Congo and James Mason, a US neo-Nazi.