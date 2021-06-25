Canada Designates 2 Far-Right Groups, Islamic State Offshoot as Terrorists - Minister

The Canadian government has designated three groups and an individual as terrorist entities among which are two far-right collectives and an Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) offshoot in Africa, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Canadian government has designated three groups and an individual as terrorist entities among which are two far-right collectives and an Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) offshoot in Africa, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing the addition of four new entities - three groups and one individual - to the list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code [of Canada]," Blair said in a press briefing.

The list includes the Three Percenters and Aryan Strikeforce far-right groups active across North America, the Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of Congo and US neo-Nazi James Mason.

The Three Percenters, who gained notoriety for their role in the January 6 US Capitol unrest and the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, dissolved in February, while the Aryan Strikeforce is considered to be in decline following the arrest of most of its leaders.

Blair, however, said that both groups have chapters in Canada and they continue to pose a threat to national security. Canada is monitoring other hate groups and are tracking far-right efforts to integrate in the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies, Blair added.

In February, the Canadian government designated 13 groups as terrorist entities among which were far-right collectives the Proud Boys and the Atomwaffen Division, in an effort to clamp down on right-wing extremists, who according to the Canadian officials, pose a present and serious threat to Canada's national security.

The designation will allow Canadian authorities to pursue these entities through legal processes, conduct surveillance and curtail funding to the groups, Blair said.