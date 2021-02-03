Canada Designates Proud Boys, Atomwaffen Group as Terrorist Entities - Public Safety Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Canadian government has designated 13 new groups as terrorist entities among which are far-right collectives, the Proud Boys and the Atomwaffen Division, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Wednesday.

"Today, we have placed 13 new groups [on the list of terrorist entities], including four ideologically motivated violent extremist groups. Those four groups include the Atomwaffen Division, the Base, the proud boys and the Russian Imperial movement," Blair said during a virtual press briefing.