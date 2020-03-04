UrduPoint.com
Canada Diplomats To Visit Spy Suspect Whelan In Moscow Prison On Thursday - Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:37 PM

Canada Diplomats to Visit Spy Suspect Whelan in Moscow Prison on Thursday - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Canadian diplomats hope to visit Paul Whelan, who detained on charges of espionage in Moscow, on March 5, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday that was obtained by Sputnik.

"The Canadian Embassy hopes to visit him tomorrow on his birthday and deliver our best wishes on this milestone birthday," the statement said, noting that Paul will turn 50 on Thursday.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul - a citizen of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland - on charges of espionage in December of 2018.

Last Thursday, British diplomats in Russia visited Paul in detention, the statement said.

"The UK consular staff delivered a food care package from UK relatives, as well as 78 letters from family and friends," the statement added.

Paul Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

If convicted of the charges against him, Whelan faces a sentence of between ten and 20 years in prison.

