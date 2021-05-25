Canada 'Disappointed' By US Call For Arbitration In Dairy Dispute - Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:40 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Ottawa is disappointed by Washington's decision to seek a settlement in the trade dispute over dairy products through arbitration under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Tuesday.
"Canada is disappointed that the United States has requested a dispute settlement panel," Ng said in a statement.
Ottawa remains confident that Canadian dairy tariffs rate quotas - allocations for duty-free imports - are in full compliance under the NAFTA successor trade deal, Ng added.