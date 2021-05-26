Canada 'Disappointed' By US Call For Arbitration In Dairy Dispute - Minister
Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:10 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Ottawa is disappointed by Washington's decision to seek a settlement in the trade dispute over dairy products through arbitration under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Tuesday.
"Canada is disappointed that the United States has requested a dispute settlement panel," Ng said in a statement.
Ottawa remains confident that Canadian dairy tariffs rate quotas - allocations for duty-free imports - are in full compliance under the NAFTA successor trade deal, Ng added.