Canada 'Disappointed' By US Decision To Appeal WTO Ruling On Lumber Imports - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Canada 'Disappointed' By US Decision to Appeal WTO Ruling on Lumber Imports - Statement

Ottawa is disappointed by the United States' decision to appeal a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that largely sided with Canada in a dispute over lumber trade between the two neighboring nations, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng said in a statement on Monday

Last month, the WTO ruled that US duties imposed on Canadian lumber products were unreasonable after the United States failed to prove that the price of exported lumber was artificially low due to the provincial government subsidies.

"Canada is disappointed that the United States decided to appeal last month's WTO panel report, which found the countervailing duties against Canada to be inconsistent with the United States' WTO obligations," Ng said.

The minister added that her government will work "tirelessly" to protect Canada's forestry industry.

The two neighbors have been at disagreement at the WTO for decades over duties imposed on lumber. In 2006, the sides reached a settlement under which the United States agreed to suspend its duties. The deal expired in 2015 and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who took power two years later, has subsequently imposed new tariffs on Canadian lumber, prompting a new dispute.

