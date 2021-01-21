UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada 'Disappointed' With Biden Decision To Scrap Approval For Keystone XL - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:00 AM

Canada 'Disappointed' With Biden Decision to Scrap Approval For Keystone XL - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Canadian government is "disappointed" at newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden's decision to scrap Federal government approval to complete the Keystone XL pipeline, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America," Trudeau said on Wednesday evening. "While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United States Justin Trudeau Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

4 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

4 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

5 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

5 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.