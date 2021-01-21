Canada 'Disappointed' With Biden Decision to Scrap Approval For Keystone XL - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Canadian government is "disappointed" at newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden's decision to scrap Federal government approval to complete the Keystone XL pipeline, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America," Trudeau said on Wednesday evening. "While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.