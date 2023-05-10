Canada Discusses Establishing Military Brigade in Latvia - Defense Minister

Canada is discussing with Latvia plans to establish a Canadian military brigade in the Baltic country, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday after meeting with her Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023)

"The planning that we are undertaking on the subject of much of our discussion today was what are the stages we will be going through as we move to brigade level," Anand said during a press conference.

The Canadian defense minister explained that there are three stages, including one concerning the number of personnel in the brigade.

"The next stage is going to be establishing force development, making sure that we have the elements of a forward brigade command and control, and ensuring that we have the fourth generation capabilities.

And the third stage will be the critical capabilities themselves," Anand said.

In addition, Anand noted that Canada has recently started its largest military exercise dubbed Maple Resolve.

"We are undertaking operation exercises right now, Maple Resolve, and what we are doing in Maple Resolve is to mimic some of the circumstances that would be on the ground in Europe, and Latvia in particular," she said.

Earlier this week, the Canadian government announced that the Maple Resolve exercise will take place in the province of Alberta and will last until May 22. About 2,500 Canadian and allied soldiers are participating in the exercise, according to the announcement.