Canada Does Not Accept Results of Belarusian Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus.

On Saturday, Champagne said he had spoken to Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and expressed support for the people of Belarus.

"Canada joins its partners in the international community in condemnation of the crackdown on peaceful protestors following the presidential election in Belarus. We do not accept the results of this fraudulent presidential election in Belarus and call for free and fair elections," the minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We further call for a thorough investigation to be conducted through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he said.