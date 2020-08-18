UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Does Not Accept Results Of Belarusian Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Canada Does Not Accept Results of Belarusian Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada did not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus.

On Saturday, Champagne said he had spoken to Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and expressed support for the people of Belarus.

"Canada joins its partners in the international community in condemnation of the crackdown on peaceful protestors following the presidential election in Belarus. We do not accept the results of this fraudulent presidential election in Belarus and call for free and fair elections," the minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We further call for a thorough investigation to be conducted through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he said.

Related Topics

Election Condemnation Europe Canada Twitter Belarus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

8 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

8 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

8 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

8 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.