Canada Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For Travelers - Health Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Canada decided to soften major COVID-19 restrictions for international travelers, Health Ministers Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Tuesday.

"As of February 28, the following border measures will be in place. First, we will be returning to the random testing surveillance program for all vaccinated travelers that was in place before the Omicron came in," Duclos said. "This means that fully vaccinated travelers arriving to Canada from any country in the world will only need to take a PCR COVID-19 test if they are randomly selected."

Fully vaccinated travelers who are selected for mandatory randomized testing regime will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting test results, he added.

Canada's government said in a separate press release that children under 12 years old, if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults, will no longer need to be on 14-days quarantine.

At the same time, unvaccinated travelers will have to get tested upon arrival and spend 14 days on quarantine.

"Unvaccinated foreign nationals will not be permitted to enter Canada unless they meet one of the few exemptions," the release said.

Travelers will now have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result or a molecular test result to meet pre-entry requirements, it added.

Duclos reassured Canadians that the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved significantly. He said Canada has passed the peak of the latest wave driven by the Omicron variant.

