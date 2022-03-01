UrduPoint.com

Canada Economy Grew 4.6 Percent In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Canada economy grew 4.6 percent in 2021

Canada's economy grew 4.6 percent in 2021, bouncing back from its worst plunge on record the previous year due to the pandemic, the government statistical agency said Tuesday

Ottawa, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Canada's economy grew 4.6 percent in 2021, bouncing back from its worst plunge on record the previous year due to the pandemic, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter -- or 6.7 percent at an annualized rate -- as the economy was hit by a wave of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The quarterly advance was "a touch faster than expected," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes said in a research note, with the economy ending the year on a strong note after contracting 5.2 percent (revised up) in 2020.

Last year's economic growth, according to Statistics Canada, was driven by business investment in engineering structures and home ownership transfer costs, as well as an accumulation of inventories.

Imports outpaced exports.

And household spending growth was moderated by rising prices.

Related Topics

Exports Business Canada 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UK's 'festival of Brexit' begins, without national ..

UK's 'festival of Brexit' begins, without nationalism

10 seconds ago
 JSMU's inspection by Sindh HEC concludes

JSMU's inspection by Sindh HEC concludes

11 seconds ago
 Alun Wyn Jones to continue rehab at Wales camp

Alun Wyn Jones to continue rehab at Wales camp

14 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan business delegation calls on Governor S ..

Kazakhstan business delegation calls on Governor Sindh

16 seconds ago
 Chief Minister stresses upgrading Civil Defence De ..

Chief Minister stresses upgrading Civil Defence Department

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices to ECP, AGP in Faisal ..

Supreme Court issues notices to ECP, AGP in Faisal Vawda's disqualification case ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>