Canada economy grew 4.6 percent in 2021

Ottawa, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Canada's economy grew 4.6 percent in 2021, bouncing back from its worst plunge on record the previous year due to the pandemic, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter -- or 6.7 percent at an annualized rate -- as the economy was hit by a wave of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The quarterly advance was "a touch faster than expected," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes said in a research note, with the economy ending the year on a strong note after contracting 5.2 percent (revised up) in 2020.

Last year's economic growth, according to Statistics Canada, was driven by business investment in engineering structures and home ownership transfer costs, as well as an accumulation of inventories.

Imports outpaced exports.

And household spending growth was moderated by rising prices.