Canada economy posts record plunge, falling 38.7% in Q2

Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday.

Declines were recorded across the board including in consumer spending, business investment, trade and tourism -- in line with analyst forecasts.