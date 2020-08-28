Canada Economy Posts Record Plunge, Falling 38.7% In Q2
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:08 PM
Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Canada's economy shrank at a record annualized pace of 38.7 percent in the second quarter as a nationwide pandemic lockdown closed businesses and curtailed spending, the government statistical agency said Friday.
Declines were recorded across the board including in consumer spending, business investment, trade and tourism -- in line with analyst forecasts.