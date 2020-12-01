UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Economy Roars Back With Record 40.1% Rise In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:11 PM

Canada economy roars back with record 40.1% rise in Q3

Canada's economy rebounded at a record annualized pace of 40.1 percent in the third quarter after the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown, the government statistical agency said Tuesday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's economy rebounded at a record annualized pace of 40.1 percent in the third quarter after the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.

The upturn -- which fell short of analysts' expectations -- reflected substantial increases in housing investment and household spending, as well as a surge in exports due to growth in major trading partners' economies.

The massive increase in GDP erased a deep plunge of more than 38 percent in the previous three months, but the momentum may already be fading as a second wave of Covid-19 -- more deadly than the first -- forced several regions to reintroduce measures to slow the illness' spread.

"The economic recovery in Q3 wasn't as sharp as had been expected, but still took GDP miles above where it stood during the depths of the crisis," commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes in a research note.

He said that a 0.2 percent advance in October from the previous month was a positive start to the fourth quarter, but added that "the economy faces a December with harsh restrictions that will likely see another contraction in economic activity.

" From quarter to quarter, the Canadian economy grew 8.9 percent, following an 11.3 percent drop in the second quarter and a 1.9 percent decline in the first, Statistics Canada said in a statement.

The data's release comes one day after Ottawa projected its budget deficit this year would balloon to Can$382 billion and unveiled the largest economic relief package since the Second World War -- between Can$70 billion to Can$100 billion over three years starting in April 2021 to jolt the economy once the pandemic is over.

The government has spent hundreds of billions of Dollars to support out-of-work Canadians and businesses that were forced to close temporarily.

Notably, Can$1 billion was spent on vaccine agreements to secure 429 million doses from seven pharmaceutical firms, and Can$322 billion went to Canadians directly, so far.

Public Health officials said last week that Covid-19 vaccines could begin to be rolled out starting in January with most Canadians expected to be inoculated by September 2021.

As of Monday, there were more than 66,000 active cases of Covid-19 in Canada.

Since the start of the outbreak, nearly 300,000 have recovered, while 12,000 died.

Related Topics

Exports Canada Budget Died Ottawa January April May September October December World War From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

US stocks resume upward climb, Dow +1.1%

1 second ago

Qadri lauds minority's role in country's progress

2 seconds ago

ICT admin bans indoor dining at restaurants

24 minutes ago

Russian Court to Look Into Masks, Distancing at Ra ..

24 minutes ago

GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

24 minutes ago

National polio immunization drive kicks off

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.