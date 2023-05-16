UrduPoint.com

Canada Elections Security Task Force To Monitor Any Interference In June 19 By-Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Canada Elections Security Task Force to Monitor Any Interference in June 19 By-Elections

Canada's task force on security and intelligence threats to elections has been tasked with monitoring and assessing foreign interference during the country's by-elections on June 19, the Ministry of Democratic Institutions said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Canada's task force on security and intelligence threats to elections has been tasked with monitoring and assessing foreign interference during the country's by-elections on June 19, the Ministry of Democratic Institutions said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced additional measures to protect the by-elections with votes to be held on June 19, 2023, from any potential foreign interference. The Security and Intelligence Threats (SITE) Task Force will provide enhanced monitoring and assessing of foreign interference threats during the by-election period," the ministry said in a statement.

The task force will provide assessments to the Deputy Minister Committee on Intelligence Response, who will be tasked to brief ministers on possible threats and advise them on implementing mandates to tackle interference, the statement said.

In addition, the task force will open lines of communication with designated representatives of political parties in order to facilitate engagement with authorities in the event that a case of foreign interference is detected, the statement also said.

The task force will deliver a classified and an unclassified report the day after the elections take place in which they will assess attempts at foreign interference, the statement added.

The ministry said that the classified report will be made available only to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, relevant ministers and the Independent Special Rapporteur on foreign interference, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada SITE Justin Trudeau June Event From

Recent Stories

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to ..

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

16 minutes ago
 Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

16 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen E ..

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

3 minutes ago
 China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Fu ..

China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Full Possession - NASA Administr ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System ..

1 minute ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.