Canada Elections Security Task Force to Monitor Any Interference in June 19 By-Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Canada's task force on security and intelligence threats to elections has been tasked with monitoring and assessing foreign interference during the country's by-elections on June 19, the Ministry of Democratic Institutions said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced additional measures to protect the by-elections with votes to be held on June 19, 2023, from any potential foreign interference. The Security and Intelligence Threats (SITE) Task Force will provide enhanced monitoring and assessing of foreign interference threats during the by-election period," the ministry said in a statement.

The task force will provide assessments to the Deputy Minister Committee on Intelligence Response, who will be tasked to brief ministers on possible threats and advise them on implementing mandates to tackle interference, the statement said.

In addition, the task force will open lines of communication with designated representatives of political parties in order to facilitate engagement with authorities in the event that a case of foreign interference is detected, the statement also said.

The task force will deliver a classified and an unclassified report the day after the elections take place in which they will assess attempts at foreign interference, the statement added.

The ministry said that the classified report will be made available only to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, relevant ministers and the Independent Special Rapporteur on foreign interference, according to the statement.