Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Informs Of 214 Active Wildfires, 93 Out Of Control

Published June 02, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) There are 214 active wildfires burning across Canada at present and 93 of them are considered to be out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Friday.

"As of this moment, there are 214 wildfires burning, and 93 of those fires are deemed to be out of control. In Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia," Blair said.

Blair said all affected provinces and territories are facing so-called interface wildfires and 19 of those are directly affecting First Nation Communities - nine in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, two in Quebec and Nova Scotia as well as one each in Manitoba and the Northwestern Territories.

The wildfires have also forced the nationwide evacuation of thousands of Canadians, with more than 29,000 displaced, Blair said.

Canada will receive more aid from international partners, with Alberta set to welcome 158 additional firefighters from Australia for a total of 353, and 21 from New Zealand for a total of 46, Blair said.

The United States have also significantly contributed to the ongoing efforts to combat the wildfires across Canada, having already sent 304 firefighters to Alberta, with the province expecting 101 more reinforcements to arrive later today, and 100 next week, Blair also said.

The Province of Nova Scotia will also receive US firefighters and is expecting 17 of them over the coming weekend, Blair added.

