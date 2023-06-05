UrduPoint.com

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Informs Of 413 Active Wildfires, 249 Out Of Control

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

There are 413 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 249 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Monday

"There are currently 413 wildfires, burning in 249 of those fires are deemed out of control," Blair said in a press conference where he also noted that since the beginning of the year there have been 2214 wildfires across the country, burning over 3.3 million hectares of land.

Blair further informed of 18 active wildfires directly affecting First Nation communities - six in Alberta, five in Saskatchewan, four in Quebec, two in Nova Scotia, and one in the Northwestern Territories.

Forced to evacuate due to the raging fires, 26,000 Canadians are currently displaced, Blair said, a reduction from 29,000 as announced on the wildfire update of June 2.

Blair thanked Australia, the United States, New Zealand, South Africa and France for the firefighters and assistance they have sent to Canada, adding that new international deployments from those countries can be expected in the coming days.

