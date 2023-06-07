UrduPoint.com

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Informs Of 414 Active Wildfires, 279 Out Of Control

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Informs of 414 Active Wildfires, 279 Out of Control

There are 414 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 279 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) There are 414 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 279 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Wednesday.

"Across the country as of today there are 414 wildfires burning, 279 of which are determined to be out of control," Blair said in a press conference.

Blair also noted that a total of 2293 wildfires have occurred in Canada since the beginning of the year, burning 3.8 million hectares of land up from 3.3 million in the past two days.

The number of evacuated Canadians remains high although it has decreased to 20,183 from more than 26,000 on Monday's update, Blair said, adding that the Federal government is working closely with provinces, territories and first nations to provide support to the evacuees.

The Minister informed that in addition to the firefighters sent by Australia, New Zealand, the US, and South-Africa, 109 would be arriving tomorrow from France to assist Quebec.

Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have currently deployed 130 soldiers to Alberta, approximately 300 in Quebec, adding that 100 have completed firefighting training in Nova Scotia and are ready to join operations in the province.

Related Topics

Australia Canada France From Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures ..

Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures Are Multilateral - US Treasury ..

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wraps up t ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wraps up three-day visit to Iraq

10 minutes ago
 Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest 8 suspects, recover cash playing-car ..

Police arrest 8 suspects, recover cash playing-cards

10 minutes ago
 Experiment halted in Norway after whale drowns

Experiment halted in Norway after whale drowns

10 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.