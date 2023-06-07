Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Informs of 414 Active Wildfires, 279 Out of Control

There are 414 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 279 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) There are 414 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 279 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Wednesday.

"Across the country as of today there are 414 wildfires burning, 279 of which are determined to be out of control," Blair said in a press conference.

Blair also noted that a total of 2293 wildfires have occurred in Canada since the beginning of the year, burning 3.8 million hectares of land up from 3.3 million in the past two days.

The number of evacuated Canadians remains high although it has decreased to 20,183 from more than 26,000 on Monday's update, Blair said, adding that the Federal government is working closely with provinces, territories and first nations to provide support to the evacuees.

The Minister informed that in addition to the firefighters sent by Australia, New Zealand, the US, and South-Africa, 109 would be arriving tomorrow from France to assist Quebec.

Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have currently deployed 130 soldiers to Alberta, approximately 300 in Quebec, adding that 100 have completed firefighting training in Nova Scotia and are ready to join operations in the province.