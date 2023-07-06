Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Record'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) This year marks the "worst wildfire season on record" for Canada given that wildfires have consumed 8.8 million hectares in the country, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Thursday.

"Quite apparently, 2023 now carries the unfortunate distinction of being Canada's worst wildfires season on record and while we have been fortunate in the past few days to see rain in parts of the country, thunderstorms can increase the risk of fire activity due to lightning strikes, and warmer temperatures are also beginning to build at this point right across the country throughout the summer," Blair said.

The minister made the remarks during an update about the situation with wildfires.

Blair said 648 wildfires are burning across Canada and 339 of them are considered to be out of control.

Since the beginning of the season, more than 3,415 fires have been recorded, he noted.

Blair said the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness has disbursed more than $39.6 million to cover the costs of evacuation, transportation, accommodation and food for affected residents and 4,578 Canadians remain evacuated.

Canada's Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said that 8.8 million hectares of land have burnt since the beginning of wildfire season - 12 times the average observed over the past decade.