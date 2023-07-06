Open Menu

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season On Record'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Record'

This year marks the "worst wildfire season on record" for Canada given that wildfires have consumed 8.8 million hectares in the country, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) This year marks the "worst wildfire season on record" for Canada given that wildfires have consumed 8.8 million hectares in the country, Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Thursday.

"Quite apparently, 2023 now carries the unfortunate distinction of being Canada's worst wildfires season on record and while we have been fortunate in the past few days to see rain in parts of the country, thunderstorms can increase the risk of fire activity due to lightning strikes, and warmer temperatures are also beginning to build at this point right across the country throughout the summer," Blair said.

The minister made the remarks during an update about the situation with wildfires.

Blair said 648 wildfires are burning across Canada and 339 of them are considered to be out of control.

Since the beginning of the season, more than 3,415 fires have been recorded, he noted.

Blair said the Ministry of Emergency Preparedness has disbursed more than $39.6 million to cover the costs of evacuation, transportation, accommodation and food for affected residents and 4,578 Canadians remain evacuated.

Canada's Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said that 8.8 million hectares of land have burnt since the beginning of wildfire season - 12 times the average observed over the past decade.

Related Topics

Fire Canada Million

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

5 minutes ago
 Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

5 minutes ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

1 minute ago
Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

7 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

7 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will No ..

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Con ..

1 minute ago
 President-designate COP 28 discusses climate chang ..

President-designate COP 28 discusses climate change with PM, minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World