Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Canada added 157,000 net new jobs in September to reach pre-pandemic levels and push the unemployment rate down 0.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent, the government statistical agency said Friday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Canada added 157,000 net new jobs in September to reach pre-pandemic levels and push the unemployment rate down 0.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent, the government statistical agency said Friday.

The month marked a fourth consecutive decline in the unemployment rate to its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic.

The employment gains blew past expectations, but "there's still a ways to go to fully heal the labour market," CIBC Economics analyst Royce Mendes commented in a research note.

Jobs gained were mostly full-time and spread across multiple industries and regions, said Statistics Canada.

Employment was up in public administration, information, culture and recreation, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

A return to full-time learning at most schools pushed up employment in educational services.

The manufacturing and natural resources as well as the transportation and warehousing sectors added jobs too.

But employment levels in accommodation, food services and retail were still down.

Statistics Canada said wages have continued to trend upward, while there remains a significant number of people working less than half their usual hours.

Almost one quarter of employed Canadians also continued to work from home -- a shift away from offices precipitated by Covid-19 lockdowns -- despite a recent easing of public health restrictions.

