Canada Endorses Special Tribunal to Investigate Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Canada supports plans for a special tribunal to investigate Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Politico reported on Thursday.

"The ICC (International Criminal Court) and ICJ (International Court of Justice) don't necessarily have the mandate to be able to prosecute such a crime," Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly was quoted as saying in the report.

The special tribunal, which is also backed by the United Kingdom, would constitute a select group invited by Ukraine to map out a way to hold Russia accountable for actions taken during its special military operation, the report said.

The United States, which has provided the largest amount of military support to Ukraine, has not yet decided if it will endorse the tribunal, the report said. Currently, the ICC does not have jurisdiction over crimes of aggression.