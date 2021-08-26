UrduPoint.com

Canada Ends Afghanistan Evacuation Operations: Government

Canada said Thursday it had ended its evacuation operations in Afghanistan, where foreign governments are rushing to airlift citizens and Afghan allies in the wake of a Taliban takeover and ahead of an August 31 deadline

"Over the last day, our evacuation operations have ceased," Canadian defense ministry representative Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre told a press conference.

"We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave, that we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground, rapidly deteriorated," he added.

