Canada Ends Mission to Recover Crashed Military Helicopter - Defense Dept.

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Canadian and US armed forces ended their mission to recover a military helicopter that crashed in the Ionian Sea, the National Defense Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At 10:00 a.m. Atlantic time [1:00 p.m. GMT] yesterday, the decision was made to conclude the recovery operation that was led by a combined Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and United States Navy (USN) team," the statement said.

The Canadian defense department said the team met its goal of locating the downed chopper and recovering some of the remains of the crew members and parts of the wreckage that will be instrumental in the subsequent investigation.

The Canadian military announced last month that it had enlisted the US Navy's help in the search of its Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone after it became clear that Canada did not possess the technological capability to recover wreckage from the depth of 3,000 meters.

Canadian investigators were aided by experts from the US Naval Sea Systems Command and the Office of the Supervisor of Salvage and Diving.

On April 29, the Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone based aboard the frigate Fredericton went missing off the coast of Greece as it was engaged in training exercises with Italian and Turkish ships at the time of the accident.