Canada Enhances Measures To Screen Travelers From UK - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Canada enhanced measures to screen travelers from the United Kingdom over coronavirus concerns, including those arriving from other countries, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Tuesday.

Around 40 countries have banned travel to and from the United Kingdom in recent days over the discovery of a new, potentially more transmissible strain of the coronavirus concentrated in capital city London and England's south east.

"Enhanced screening has been put in place at all Canadian airports at all points of entrance for travelers who may be arriving from the UK indirectly," Blair said during press briefing.

All the travelers would be screened if they have been in the United Kingdom in the past 14 days, he also said.

"If they have, they are referred to Public Health Agency of Canada at both land and airports of entry," Blair added.

Canada recently closed its border to all flights from the UK, and currently reviewing additional measures that may be required, the minister reminded. "All international travelers entering Canada are subjects for screening," he explained.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a week ago that a new coronavirus strain had been identified in roughly 1,000 individuals in southeast England. The new strain, later identified as VUI-202012/01, is believed to be more easily transmitted than previously identified strains of the virus.

