Canada, EU Impose Sanctions on Additional 13 Belarusian Officials - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Canada and the European Union have imposed sanctions on additional 13 Belarusian officials in the third round of sanctions against Minsk in little more than a month, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

"In coordination with the European Union, Canada is today imposing further sanctions against an additional 13 government officials of Belarus," the statement said.