Canada, EU to Co-Host Conference on Venezuelan Refugees - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Canada and the European Union will co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"On March 16 and 17, 2023, the Honorable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development, and Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, will co-host the International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Ottawa and Brussels will work closely with the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration as well as with "key host countries," the statement said.

Canada and the European Union called on the international community to not forget that the Venezuelan refugee crisis is still ongoing and that Latin American host countries still require various forms of support to properly welcome and integrate the migrants, the statement said.

"The Conference will be an opportunity to reflect on progress made to-date in the response; raise awareness of ongoing challenges, priorities and opportunities; mobilize additional support; and identify actions to maintain focus and visibility on the crisis," the statement said.

The host and donor governments will be joined at the conference by representatives of civil society and international financial institutions, among others, the statement added.

The Venezuelan migrant crisis has resulted in one of the largest population displacements in the world, with more than 7 million people estimated to have left the country.

