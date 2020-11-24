Canada Examining 'Three Leading Vaccine' Candidates - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Canadian health authorities are examining vaccine candidates from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which have emerged as frontrunners in western countries, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters.

"All three leading vaccines have submitted to Health Canada for ... rolling regulatory reviews," Hajdu said on Monday as quoted by CTV news.

Canada's health department has the authority to issue emergency approvals should a vaccine candidate meet the department's requirements, Hajdu added.

The Federal government is working with provinces on a wholesale vaccine distribution plan in the interim, according to the health minister.

However, there is confusion around the time of the delivery.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed last Thursday that Canada has ordered 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna, with deliveries expected between January and the end of March.

Federal officials disputed some of these claims during a parliamentary health committee sitting, saying that approvals may be granted beyond March 31. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also said that it is premature to confirm exact numbers and negotiations are still ongoing.

As of Monday, Canadian authorities have reported nearly 334,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 11,450 virus-related deaths. There are 54,999active cases across Canada, according to the country's public health agency.