Canada Exerts Pressure on Iran to Turn Over Black Boxes From Downed Ukrainian Jet

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Canada continues to exert pressure on Iran to turn over the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jet outside Tehran in January, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters on Monday.

In March, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that flight data recorders from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 downed in Tehran in January will be sent to Ukraine or France for decryption.

"The black boxes are still in Iran," Garneau said. "We continue, now, to exert pressure on Iran to transfer those boxes in accordance with their obligations under Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, and we will continue to apply that pressure.

Garneau said Iran cited the worsening conditions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in March to delay the transfer.

Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, according to international guidelines.

Canada, however, has said there are problems decoding the data in Iran because the black boxes are damaged and may require US parts. However, the United States maintains a strict sanctions regime against Iran, which may complicate the delivery of the parts to the Islamic Republic.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members - after being shoot down by the Iranian authorities.