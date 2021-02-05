UrduPoint.com
Canada Expects Moderna To Underdeliver On Vaccine Doses Week Of February 22 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Moderna will not deliver the full shipment of 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses the week of February 22 that was promised to Ottawa, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, Canada's vaccine distribution czar, said on Thursday.

"As for [the week of] February 22... the quantities that we expect to receive remain to be confirmed," Fortin told reporters "We do not expect to receive 249,000 at this time."

Moderna has not offered an explanation for the downsized shipment, Fortin added.

Canada is experiencing a vaccine shortage that worsened after producer Pfizer halted delivery to the country last week following an announcement that another producer, Moderna, will deliver 50,000 less vaccine doses this week.

The Trudeau government has received the brunt of the criticism for the lackluster vaccine rollout that the opposition has condemned as a failure.

Fortin has previously conceded that the country will likely experience a shortage of vaccine doses through to the end of the first quarter of 2021.

