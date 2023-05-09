Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Alleged Intimidation of Conservative Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Canada has declared Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat allegedly behind the intimidation of a conservative lawmaker, "persona non grata," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday.

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr.

Zhao Wei," Joly said in a statement.

Canada will not tolerate any kind of foreign interference in its internal affairs, the minister stated, noting that diplomats stationed in the country "have been warned" against engaging in such activities.

The decision to expel Zhao Wei was taken after "careful consideration of all factors at play," she added.