UrduPoint.com

Canada Exploring Mandating Coronavirus Jabs For Federal Employees - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Canada Exploring Mandating Coronavirus Jabs for Federal Employees - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Canadian government is considering making vaccination against the novel coronavirus mandatory for Federal employees, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"I've asked the Clerk of the Privy Council, who is responsible for the federal public service to look at mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. And we're also looking at federally-regulated industries, to encourage or perhaps even to mandate vaccinations for those industries," Trudeau said during a press briefing as quoted by CTV news.

To date, Trudeau has largely stayed out of discussions concerning mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports, saying that such matters fall within provincial jurisdiction.

However, Trudeau has spoken amid an increase in cases from the coronavirus Delta variant. Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam claimed the majority of the cases are among those who have not received covonavirus vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

27 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

27 minutes ago
 Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

27 minutes ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

35 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.