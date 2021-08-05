Canada Exploring Mandating Coronavirus Jabs for Federal Employees - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Canadian government is considering making vaccination against the novel coronavirus mandatory for Federal employees, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"I've asked the Clerk of the Privy Council, who is responsible for the federal public service to look at mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. And we're also looking at federally-regulated industries, to encourage or perhaps even to mandate vaccinations for those industries," Trudeau said during a press briefing as quoted by CTV news.

To date, Trudeau has largely stayed out of discussions concerning mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports, saying that such matters fall within provincial jurisdiction.

However, Trudeau has spoken amid an increase in cases from the coronavirus Delta variant. Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam claimed the majority of the cases are among those who have not received covonavirus vaccines.