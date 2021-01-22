Global Affairs Canada, a department of foreign affairs in the country's government, voiced its concerns over the recent outbreak of violence in the Sudanese Darfur region, expressing condolences over the deaths of civilians and humanitarian workers in the clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Global Affairs Canada, a department of foreign affairs in the country's government, voiced its concerns over the recent outbreak of violence in the Sudanese Darfur region, expressing condolences over the deaths of civilians and humanitarian workers in the clashes.

The clashes, attributed to the long-term internal conflict, broke out in the region last weekend, killing over 129 people and injuring about 200 others. Besides, the tribal violence erupted on Monday in the South Darfur state, leading to 47 fatalities. The unrest occurred three weeks after a joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission withdrew from the region and handed responsibility to the government in Khartoum.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the recent violence in #Darfur #Sudan that has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people. Our hearts are with the friends & families of those who have lost their lives, including three aid workers. Civilians and aid workers are #NotATarget," Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.

The hostilities in the Darfur region escalated in 2003, when insurgent groups initiated a campaign to overthrow then-President Omar al-Bashir, who was eventually overthrown in 2019. The United Nations estimated some 300,000 deaths and nearly 3 million people displaced during the armed conflict.