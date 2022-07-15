Canada Extends Anti-Russia Sanctions in Metallurgy, Machinery Industry - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Canada on Friday amended its Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations adding the metallurgy industry, machinery, and motor vehicle manufacturing to the Anti-Russia sanctions list, the country's foreign department said.

The extended list now includes the iron-and-steel industry, manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, land transport, and transport via pipelines.

Canada also banned the rendering of industrial services to Russia's oil, gas, chemical, and machine-building sectors.