Canada Extends Anti-Russia Sanctions In Metallurgy, Machinery Industry - Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 06:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Canada on Friday amended its Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations adding the metallurgy industry, machinery, and motor vehicle manufacturing to the Anti-Russia sanctions list, the country's foreign department said.
The extended list now includes the iron-and-steel industry, manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, land transport, and transport via pipelines.
Canada also banned the rendering of industrial services to Russia's oil, gas, chemical, and machine-building sectors.