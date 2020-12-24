UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Extends Ban On Flights From UK Until January 6 - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Canada Extends Ban on Flights From UK Until January 6 - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Canada is extending its ban on all passenger flights from the United Kingdom for another two weeks to prevent the spread of a new strand of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an Ottawa press conference on Wednesday.

"We will extend this temporary suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom to Canada for another two weeks to January 6," Trudeau said.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than previous strains.

Trudeau said the situation is "serious" and called on all Canadians to abstain from overseas travel over the Christmas and New Year holidays because of the continuing pandemic.

The original temporary ban was imposed at midnight on Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Canada Holidays Ottawa United Kingdom Justin Trudeau January Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

46 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

1 hour ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

1 hour ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

1 hour ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

1 hour ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.