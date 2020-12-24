Canada Extends Ban on Flights From UK Until January 6 - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Canada is extending its ban on all passenger flights from the United Kingdom for another two weeks to prevent the spread of a new strand of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an Ottawa press conference on Wednesday.

"We will extend this temporary suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom to Canada for another two weeks to January 6," Trudeau said.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than previous strains.

Trudeau said the situation is "serious" and called on all Canadians to abstain from overseas travel over the Christmas and New Year holidays because of the continuing pandemic.

The original temporary ban was imposed at midnight on Sunday.