UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Extends Ban On Large Cruise Ships Until February 2022 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:20 AM

Canada Extends Ban on Large Cruise Ships Until February 2022 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra extended the ban on large cruise ships in Canadian waters until the end of February 2022, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, announced two new Interim Orders, which prohibit pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022," the statement said on Thursday.

Cruise ships accommodating more than 100 people are banned from Canadian waters until next February, the statement said. Passenger vessels carrying more than 12 individuals and all leisure craft are prohibited from entering the Canadian Arctic until that date as well.

Canada's previous Transport Minister Marc Garneau had once extended the ban, which was initially introduced on March 13, 2000, on multiple occasions.

Related Topics

February March All From

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

3 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

5 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

6 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.