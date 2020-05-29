UrduPoint.com
Canada Extends Ban On Large Cruise Ships Until October 31 - Transport Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Canada Extends Ban on Large Cruise Ships Until October 31 - Transport Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau extended the ban on large cruise ships until the end of October, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Garneau, announced updated measures pertaining to cruise ships and passenger vessels in Canadian waters... Cruise ships with overnight accommodations allowed to carry more than 100 persons are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until October 31, 2020," Transport Canada said in a statement.

Starting June 1, all other passenger vessels must refer to provincial, territorial, local and regional health authority requirements for guidelines before resuming operations, the statement said.

On March 13, the transport minister suspended Canada's cruise ship season, which was due to commence at the beginning of April, through the end of June.

At the end of February, novel coronavirus outbreaks aboard multiple cruise ships made international headlines as hundreds of vacationers became infected with the virus, which ultimately left dozens dead.

