Canada Extends Coronavirus Travel Ban Until July 31 - Border Services Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Canada is extending the ban on foreigners entering the country until July 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

Reports indicated earlier that the Canadian authorities extended the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada order as well as the Quarantine Act, which mandates self-isolation of 14 days for persons entering into the country.

"I can confirm the Order has been extended," Purdy said. "This Order is in effect ending July 31, 2020."

Purdy explained that the CBSA has implemented travel restrictions across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation - land, sea, air and rail.

The order does not apply to US nationals with immediate family members residing in Canada, temporary foreign workers approved by the government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Moreover, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

As of Monday, Canada's public health agencies have reported more than 104,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 8,500 virus-related fatalities.