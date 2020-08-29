UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Extends Coronavirus Travel Ban Until September 30 - Public Safety Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canada Extends Coronavirus Travel Ban Until September 30 - Public Safety Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Canada is extending the travel ban for foreigners until September 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

"Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month - until September 30, 2020 - to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Blair said via Twitter.

The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the Federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

Blair said the strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place.

As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.

In addition, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

As of Friday, Canada's public health agencies have reported more than 127,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 9,100 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Twitter Fine Justin Trudeau March May September 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

58 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

49 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.