Canada Extends Coronavirus Travel Ban Until September 30 - Public Safety Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Canada is extending the travel ban for foreigners until September 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

"Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month - until September 30, 2020 - to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Blair said via Twitter.

The order does not apply to some US nationals, temporary foreign workers approved by the Federal government and other select individuals, including diplomats and flight crews.

Blair said the strict quarantine protocols upon entry in Canada will remain in place.

As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or a prison sentence in the duration of six months.

In addition, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

As of Friday, Canada's public health agencies have reported more than 127,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 9,100 virus-related fatalities.